For those of us who had started to doubt our memory when UK Tory Ministers denied that the government had ever had a herd immunity approach to containing Covid, it is good to see that at least one prominent government advisor shares our view that those Ministers were misleading us, even if that advisor is Dominic Cummings.The Guardian reports Cummings reiterated his argument that herd immunity was the UK government’s initial plan to respond to coronavirus, saying public documents back up his claims despite ministers’ dismissals:No doubt this will be explored further in Cummings' Commons appearance this week and also in the official inquiry, but at least we can now see that Ministers have been attempting to rewrite what actually happened, and in doing so vindicated our own flawed memory of events over a year ago.