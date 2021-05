An illustration of the impact of proposed UK voter suppression measures is provided in yesterday's Guardian , where it is reported that local authorities could have to issue up to 3.5 million identity cards as part of plans for mandatory voter ID, prompting warnings over potential high costs and disruption for councils.The government has estimated that only 2 million cards will need to be issued but experience in Northern Ireland indicates that this is an underestimate. They introduced mandatory voter ID in 1985 after sectarian-based attempts to rig elections through multiple votes. When a photo requirement was introduced in 2003, as well as being allowed to use a wide range of existing documents, people could apply for an electoral identity card:The fact is that many people will not bother applying for these cards, meaning even lower turnouts than at present. There has been no indication who will pick up the tab for the higher administrative and clerical costs that will be incurred by councils, while no thought appears to have been given to the well-being and safety of polling station staff who are likely to end up turning voters away.This is a solution looking for a problem and so far the only apparent beneficiaries are the Tory Party.