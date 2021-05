I missed this when it came out last week, but this article in the Guardian from 27th April is well-worth a look.The paper reports on the conclusions of the joint committee on human rights that all 85,000-plus Covid fines issued in England during the pandemic should be reviewed, after more than a quarter of prosecutions in the first two months of the year for breaching the regulations were shown to have been wrongly brought.The joint committee believe the coronavirus regulations, which have been changed at least 65 times since March last year, were muddled, discriminatory and unfair:Clearly this area of law is a mess and needs to be reviewed urgently.