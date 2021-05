It isn't just Boris Johnson who has been busy renovating his 'grace and favour' flat, though in his case there are still legitimate and unanswered questions as to who paid and whether any loans were properly declared. The Guardian reports that a secret plan to renovate five “grace and favour” flats on the parliamentary estate for senior House of Commons staff has cost nearly £700,000 of public money:The paper says that neither the renovation plan nor its costs are referred to on the House of Commons Commission’s website and, in keeping with the committee’s rules, was not approved by parliament. So much for transparency and accountability.