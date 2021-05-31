Monday, May 31, 2021
Boris Johnson's gunboat diplomacy
It is one thing to promote Brexit by appealing to the Tory backwoodsmen who long for the glory years of empire (and yes they are mostly men and no, beneath the surface there was not much glory in the way British colonies were ruled) but surely things have gone too far once the Prime Minister starts to spend taxpayers' money on his own version of 'gunboat diplomacy'.
Johnson has long sought to model himself on Churchill, has wrapped himself in the union jack flag at every opportunity and unashamedly uses the trappings of power to promote himself as a British nationalist but can he really justify spending £200 million on replacing the royal yacht?
The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister has commissioned a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which he says will be used to promote British trade and industry around the world.
He says the vessel would be used to host trade fairs, ministerial summits and diplomatic talks as the UK seeks to build links and boost exports following Brexit. It is being touted as the first national flagship since Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997, but the new vessel would be a ship rather than a luxury yacht.
The real self delusion though comes when Johnson says: “This new national flagship will be the first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK’s burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation.”
It is arguable that two world wars and Brexit put paid to us claiming such a status.
Comments:
In 1997 the Queen said NO to a new yacht.It was dropped till, low and behold,! Brexit and Johnson,s troubles appear.It is reborn as the Royal yacht (cannot have read what the Queen said in 1997). A dead cat to distract from Johnson,s problems. Now it is a Royal Navy vessel STILL a dead cat to distract from Jonno,s troubles.Will it go the same way as Johnson,s plane,gathering cobwebs out of sight?Post a Comment
