Well, I suppose nobody really expected the Prime Minister to deliver on his election promises, but the latest one missing in action is actually quite important and was a key part of the reassurances behind Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.The Guardian reports that Boris Johnson has been accused of backtracking on a promise to boost workers’ rights after leaving out landmark reforms to zero-hours contracts and the gig economy from the Queen’s speech:The fact that many of us expected this particular promise to be broken does not undermine the significance of the decision. Workers rights were a key part of the compact we had with the EU and promises to protect them persuaded many people to vote for Brexit. Those voters have now been sold down the river.