Sunday, May 30, 2021
A huge opportunity for the Liberal Democrats
I have spent the last two days in Chesham and Amersham helping my good friend, Sarah Green, who is the Liberal Democrats' candidate in the by-election there, and have to say that things look promising.
The Independent reports that discontent in the southern Tory shires over the government’s planning reforms and Boris Johnson’s focus on the northern “Red Wall” could put this rock-solid Conservative seat at risk in the upcoming by-election.
They say Liberal Democrats are preparing to flood Chesham and Amersham with volunteers after internal polling showed Ed Davey’s party making inroads into the Conservative vote in a leafy commuter-belt constituency in affluent Buckinghamshire which has been Tory since it was created in 1974.
Well I have news for them, we are here already and there is all to play for. This is an opportunity for the party to re-establish itself after a very difficult decade where we have suffered the consequences of a very difficult coalition government, and I for one, am not prepared to miss it.
The Independent reports that discontent in the southern Tory shires over the government’s planning reforms and Boris Johnson’s focus on the northern “Red Wall” could put this rock-solid Conservative seat at risk in the upcoming by-election.
They say Liberal Democrats are preparing to flood Chesham and Amersham with volunteers after internal polling showed Ed Davey’s party making inroads into the Conservative vote in a leafy commuter-belt constituency in affluent Buckinghamshire which has been Tory since it was created in 1974.
Well I have news for them, we are here already and there is all to play for. This is an opportunity for the party to re-establish itself after a very difficult decade where we have suffered the consequences of a very difficult coalition government, and I for one, am not prepared to miss it.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home