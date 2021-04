Tony Blair understood it perfectly, and Boris Johnson is not much different, the successful exercise of power requires, knowledge, the ability to use that knowledge and access, but even Blair stopped short of giving his mobile phone number out to all and sundry, or at least there is no evidence that points to the contrary.According to the Guardian , Boris Johnson is regularly texted by business leaders and politicians, though a loophole in the ministerial code means only meetings and not text messages need to be disclosed. However, texts to the prime minister concerning government business are covered under freedom of information legislation..The paper says that sources have described internal Downing Street concerns after the prime minister was revealed to have texted the pro-Brexit billionaire Sir James Dyson last year, promising that his staff would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic. “I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic,” Johnson wrote:The main problems here are transparency and accountability. As Hannah White, the deputy director at the Institute for Government, says:There needs to be clear and very firm rules put in place governing this particular form of access.