







Carrie Harper, the Plaid Cymru candidate for Wrexham, has managed to unite Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Welsh Liberal Democrats and others with an appalling billboard, that manages to simultaneously reawaken an old racist trope, while playing on modern racist and political prejudices.





At best it is negative and divisive politics, at worse it mirrors the language of the racist far right. This approach to campaigning has no place in our political discourse.