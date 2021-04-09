Friday, April 09, 2021
Plaid Cymru riffs on the most racist by-election of all time
Nominations have only just closed on the Senedd elections but already a candidate has walked into controversy, tweeting a billboard which riffs on the racist slogan used by the Tory candidate in the 1964 Smethwick by-election.
Carrie Harper, the Plaid Cymru candidate for Wrexham, has managed to unite Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Welsh Liberal Democrats and others with an appalling billboard, that manages to simultaneously reawaken an old racist trope, while playing on modern racist and political prejudices.
At best it is negative and divisive politics, at worse it mirrors the language of the racist far right. This approach to campaigning has no place in our political discourse.
One minor quibble - the Smethwick campaign was part of the 1964 general election, not a by-election.
