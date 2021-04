Once more the government has been caught out in its eagerness to be seen as tough on immigration, with the Guardian revealing that almost half of the Vietnamese migrants forcibly removed from the UK on a Home Office charter flight being understood to have been put on the plane in breach of the Home Office’s own rules.The paper says twenty-seven Vietnamese nationals were removed on Wednesday on the flight, which took off from Birmingham. It is believed to have been booked with the holiday airline Tui, although the company refused to confirm or deny this. Fourteen were enforced returns and 13 were voluntary departures.But, according to an email from a government lawyer seen by the Guardian, of the 14 enforced removals, six did not spend the required five working days in an immigration removal centre (IRC) prior to the flight and instead were held in prisons or a short-term holding facility for part of that period, where it is more difficult to access legal advice.What sort of country have we become, when dubious policy considerations are put before human rights and the welfare of innocent human beings?