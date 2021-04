As the David Cameron/Greensill scandal continues to grow with more revelations spilling out from Commons Committee inquiries the question has to be asked as to what the watchdog set up to stop this sort of thing has been doing?According to the Mirror , they are effectively toothless with only 108 appointments out of the 34,000 people leaving the civil service being scrutinised last year:Pickles is concerned that a more effective system would cost too much to implement but if that is price of restoring confidence in government then it has to be done.