After a significant Covid outbreak in which 50% of the near 400 residents of the Napier barracks site in Kent fell sick, multiple outstanding legal challenges, the closure of a sister site in Pembrokeshire and months of revelations over the suitability of the camp, one would have hoped that the Home Office had learnt its lesson. Asylum seekers are human beings fleeing war, torture, starvation, the effects of climate change and persecution, and they should be treated accordingly.However, the Guardian reports that a new intake of asylum seekers will be sent to the controversial Napier barracks from Friday, despite mounting evidence the camp is not suitable for accommodation.The paper says it has seen correspondence confirming that Clearsprings Ready Homes, the private contractor that runs the site on behalf of the Home Office, intends to bring in new arrivals from Friday:So the descent of the UK Government into a Hungarian-style popularist dictatorship continues.