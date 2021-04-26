Monday, April 26, 2021
Has the Prime Minister finally lost the plot over Covid?
The full weight of the Downing Street media operation has swung into gear to attempt to crush suggestions in today's newspapers that Boris Johnson said he would rather see bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third lockdown.
Despite this more and more sources are coming forward to verify the story, while those of us who have no idea if it is true or not are taking the Nicola Sturgeon line. She also says that she has no idea if it happened but knowing Boris Johnson as she does, it would not surprise her if he did indeed speak those words.
The Guardian reports that defence secretary, Ben Wallace, says the story is untrue while also dismissing claims that the government was “sleazy” amid mounting allegations that the prime minister accepted undeclared donations from Conservative donors:
Wallace’s denials came after the Daily Mail reported an unnamed source as claiming Johnson said at a Downing Street meeting in October: “No more fucking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands.”
The incendiary claim follows a briefing war this weekend between Johnson and his former key adviser Dominic Cummings, who resigned from his No 10 job after what was believed to be a power struggle with Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds.
Whatever the truth, the impression coming out of Whitehall over the last few days is of a government unravelling under a constant stream of allegations about special access, in appropriate donations to redecorate the Prime Minister's flat, and threats of more to come. Is it any wonder Boris Johnson is losing the plot?
Despite this more and more sources are coming forward to verify the story, while those of us who have no idea if it is true or not are taking the Nicola Sturgeon line. She also says that she has no idea if it happened but knowing Boris Johnson as she does, it would not surprise her if he did indeed speak those words.
The Guardian reports that defence secretary, Ben Wallace, says the story is untrue while also dismissing claims that the government was “sleazy” amid mounting allegations that the prime minister accepted undeclared donations from Conservative donors:
Wallace’s denials came after the Daily Mail reported an unnamed source as claiming Johnson said at a Downing Street meeting in October: “No more fucking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands.”
The incendiary claim follows a briefing war this weekend between Johnson and his former key adviser Dominic Cummings, who resigned from his No 10 job after what was believed to be a power struggle with Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds.
Whatever the truth, the impression coming out of Whitehall over the last few days is of a government unravelling under a constant stream of allegations about special access, in appropriate donations to redecorate the Prime Minister's flat, and threats of more to come. Is it any wonder Boris Johnson is losing the plot?
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home