Marina Hyde is especially cutting in this morning's Guardian on David Cameron ghosting us over thge Greensill lobbying scandal. As she points out, the former Prime Minister is still receiving funding from the taxpayer:As the Independent reports , there is once more a strong call for all lobbyists to be included on a government register, thus ending an exemption, for "in-house" employees, that applied to the former prime minister.As one MP says:Given that many of those in government today might wish to keep their options open once they step down, I am not holding my breath for any change in the immediate or distant future.