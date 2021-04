Considering that the Tory government's kneekerk response to black lives matter was that they were trying to rewrite history, it is ironic that the report they commissioned in response to that movement has received a similar criticism.In today's Guardian , the historian and broadcaster, David Olusoga, has accused the authors of giving the impression they would prefer “history to be swept under the carpet”:The paper adds that the report has drawn further criticism from hundreds of UK academics who came together to sign an open letter criticising its “selective and distorted use of academic research”:The report's authors feel that they have been misunderstood, and yet they stand by what is written in black and white in the document. Isn't it time the government disowned it?