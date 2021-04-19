Monday, April 19, 2021
An unethical form of coercion
As if we needed reminding why vaccine passports are a bad idea, the Independent reports that more than 1,000 clergymen and women from across the UK have written to Boris Johnson to warn against them, describing these passports as an "unethical form of coercion". They also claim the documents could herald a "surveillance state":
The message is contained in an open letter from ministers from a number of different Christian faiths.
As lockdown restrictions ease, the certificates could play a role in allowing the safe reopening of theatres and nightclubs.
Significantly, however, they have not been included in a series of pilot projects of large scale events due to get underway shortly.
In the letter the group say introducing passports would create a "medical apartheid".
They add: "This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives.
"As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics."
The ministers also threaten to ignore any potential restrictions which would ask them to refuse entry to their churches to anyone without a vaccine passport.
And so say all of us.
