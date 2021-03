Representing people should be a full time job. That should certainly be the case during a pandemic when many are struggling to make ends meet, having been furloughed or laid off, seen their businesses or those of their employer go down the pan, or losing moeny because of the need to self-isolate or through sickness. Unfortunately, not all MPs see this the same way.Over on the Open Democracy site , it is revealed that Members of Parliament earned almost £5m from second jobs and side hustles during the first year of the pandemic. They say that while huge swathes of the population were furloughed, some parliamentarians topped up their income with paid advice to businesses on COVID policy, while others took jobs with firms that won test-and-trace contracts:What galls above anything is that several MPs have seen their incomes rise as a direct result of the pandemic:As the site points out all of these additional earnings are legal, and in some cases led to money being given to charity, but most second jobs are accepted as additional income. Nor was this activity restricted to Conservative MPs; members of the Labour Party and the SNP also declared additional earnings.Open Democracy also reports that the money earned from moonlighting comes on top of the extra income that many politicians receive from renting out private properties. Some 116 MPs are currently registered as landlords, each earning at least £10,000 a year from rent.There are no rules banning MPs from taking second jobs – and there are no set hours for parliamentary work. Surely, now we are in the twenty first century, that must change.