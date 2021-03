The government has announced new regulations to prevent people leaving the UK, but with a list of specific exemptions. As the Guardian reports , anyone who is caught breaking the rules on travel by going on holiday faces a fine of up to £5,000.One exemption allows people to travel abroad “in connection with the purchase, sale, letting or rental of a residential property”. Those activities include visiting an estate agent, developer sales office or show home, viewing residential properties to rent or buy, and preparing a property for moving in.Other exemptions include study or competing in an elite sporting event.Coincidentially, Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, last summer apparently breached Covid guidelines by travelling to his Greek villa to make it “Covid-proof”. He will now be able to do that legally. It is hardly surprising that some MPs smell a rat:The one good bit of news is that the government is exempting protests from the rules against mass gatherings, presumably this depends on how loud they are and whether the protest involves a statue or not.