Anybody who thinks that Brexit is going to plan really needs to think again in the light of the latest economic data.The Guardian reports that UK exports of goods to the EU plunged by 40.7% in January as the first month since Brexit and the imposition of a new Covid lockdown resulted in the biggest monthly decline in British trade for more than 20 years:No doubt Boris Johnson and his ministers will seek to hide behind the Covid crisis as the excuse for these figures and it is true they played a part, however as Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics says:Suren Thiru, the head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, added:Another fine mess this government has got us into.