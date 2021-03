Yesterday was International Women's Day, so it is rather disturbing to see this article in the Independent , which reports on a new study that found nearly n 10 women say they would not become a politician because of fears of facing abuse or harassment in the role.I reported yesterday on one example of misogyny and abuse in Neath Port Talbot, so it is no surprise to see this research conducted by the Fawcett Society, a leading gender equality charity, finding almost six in 10 women think sexism in local politics is a barrier to pursuing a political career:While men, who are in a position of leadership continue to treat women with contempt this situation will not improve.