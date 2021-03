The Leader of the House of Commons is well-known for his condescending attitude and his attempts at erudition, but two performances in the House of Commons this week have brought down opprobrium on his rathe privileged head.In one, Jacob Rees Mogg referred to an incident where the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, told off Plaid Cymru MP, Liz Saville Roberts, for speaking too much Welsh by calling one of the UK's oldest languages a ‘foreign language’ and comparing it to Latin.As Nation Cymru reports , the incident was brought up in the House of Commons by SNP MP Owen Thompson, who asked if time could be arranged “so that we could actually consider how the indigenous languages of these islands could perhaps be more incorporated into the business that we undertake”:What exactly do they teach in these posh schools?In the second incident, the Guardian says Rees Mogg used Parliamentary privilege to wrongly accuse a journalist of being “either a knave or a fool” over a story about the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab:However as the HuffPost say , this is not true. They say they did not edit any recording passed to them and quoted it in full.