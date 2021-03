The tragic suspected kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard in London has sent shockwaves around the country, leading to many women questioning not just their own safety but the past behaviour of men towards them and the focus of safety advice, which they rightly argue should be directed at men, just as much as women.Many are sharing their experiences of physical, emotional and sexual abuse, have pointed out how even innocent behaviour by men can terrify a lone woman walking home at night and called on all men to modify our behaviour.A common Instagram meme has 'protect your daughter' crossed out and substituted with 'educate your son'. What has made this situation worse is that a serving Metropolitian Police Officer has been arrested in connection wth Sarah Everard's disappearance, an authority figure that one would normally hope to be able to rely on in such situations.Naturally, socially-distanced 'Reclaim these streets' vigils are being organised all around the country to emphasise these issues, and yet the Metropolitian police have jumped in feet first to try and prevent the vigil planned for central London from taking place. Tne optics of this decision are just awful and yet this appears to have by-passed those who made it.As the Independent reports , the Reclaim These Streets event is scheduled to go ahead on this evening on Clapham Common, one of the locations Ms Everard is believed to have walked through before her suspected kidnap and murder, but organisers of the event claim they have now been told by the Metropolitan Police that the gathering would be illegal:The statement by the organisers is particularly telling. They say on their website:The Metropolitian police should find a way of allowing this vigil to happen, not stand in the way of a legitimate event.