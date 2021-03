Many of us had suspected this for some time but it does not reassure to hear it from an authorative source, the Independent reports on the views of Michael Barton, the former chief constable of Durham constabulary, who believes that controversial new measures proposed by the government which allow the police to flex “their muscles” through officers on the ground, amounts to a major step towards a system of “paramilitary policing”. Mr Barton compared the UK government to “repressive regimes” that exert power via their police:His views are supported by Sir Peter Fahy, the ex-chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, who told The Observer he was “not sure” a “mature democracy” should have police officers choose which protests are permitted:Judging from the Home Office's response to this criticism, Government ministers really do not understand how dangerous and authoritarian their proposals are. The bill currently before Parliament is the first step on a very slippery slope and should be opposed at every stage.