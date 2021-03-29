Monday, March 29, 2021
Is the UK heading towards a paramilitary policing regime?
Many of us had suspected this for some time but it does not reassure to hear it from an authorative source, the Independent reports on the views of Michael Barton, the former chief constable of Durham constabulary, who believes that controversial new measures proposed by the government which allow the police to flex “their muscles” through officers on the ground, amounts to a major step towards a system of “paramilitary policing”. Mr Barton compared the UK government to “repressive regimes” that exert power via their police:
His remarks to The Observer come after riot police could be seen pushing people to the ground with their shields at Friday night’s protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Bristol, with at least 10 people arrested and a Daily Mirror journalist the subject of an “assault” by police.
The controversial legislation, which recently passed its first hurdle in House of Commons, would hand police greater power to implement conditions on non-violent protests, with convictions potentially leading to jail time.
Mr Barton, who was in the police for 39 years in total, told the paper: “I’m not in favour of even more restrictive measures. Surely after a historically unprecedented year-long curfew, in peacetime, the government could show some common sense and gratitude for such incredible forbearance to allow civil liberties to once again flourish.
“Or are they happy to be linked to the repressive regimes currently flexing their muscles via their police forces? Fortunately, in the UK we are not a paramilitary-style police force. But these powers dangerously edge in that direction.
“Police chiefs will be seen as the arbiters of what is and is not allowed when it comes to protest. Democracies thrive on protest. This government has condemned what has happened in the Ukraine but those same protesters would fall foul of our new laws.”
Mr Barton, the former head of national crime operations for policing, said he did not deem there to be “anything wrong” with present laws - adding demonstrations sometimes result in individuals being “inconvenienced”.
Demonstrators could be jailed for up to 10 years for causing “serious annoyance or inconvenience” under the newly proposed laws. The legislation bolsters police powers so they can set noise limits, roll out a start and finish time, and implement such rules on protests carried out by just one person - as well as also breaking up “static protests”.
His views are supported by Sir Peter Fahy, the ex-chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, who told The Observer he was “not sure” a “mature democracy” should have police officers choose which protests are permitted:
“Policing should be very careful not to be drawn into the situation of being arbiters of which protests can go ahead, and become stuck in the middle,” he added. “The policing of protest can cause long-term damage.”
Judging from the Home Office's response to this criticism, Government ministers really do not understand how dangerous and authoritarian their proposals are. The bill currently before Parliament is the first step on a very slippery slope and should be opposed at every stage.
Judging from the Home Office's response to this criticism, Government ministers really do not understand how dangerous and authoritarian their proposals are. The bill currently before Parliament is the first step on a very slippery slope and should be opposed at every stage.
