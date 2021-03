As somebody who does everything I can to sort my garbage at source in the interests of the environment, I was interested to see this article in the Observer , where they allege that an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches into where our rubbish goes, and the role played by energy-from-waste incineration plants, has found that millions of tonnes of our carefully sorted empties are simply being burned after they’re collected.They say that freedom of information requests reveal that, on average, 11% of rubbish collected for recycling is incinerated. In some areas the figures are far higher: 45% in Southend-on-Sea and 38% in Warwickshire:It isnt just that the recycled waste in not going where we think it is that is the problem. The analysis by environmental law charity ClientEarth shows that producing electricity from waste is more carbon intensive than producing it from gas, and second only to coal. They conclude that, as coal is phased out, energy from waste will become the dirtiest form of electricity production in the UK and that by 2035, incineration will be a more carbon-intensive process than even landfill.