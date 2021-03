So, when the UK government said it wanted to end rough sleeping, especially during the pandemic, they didn't quite make it clear what they meant.The Guardian reports that the Home Office has quietly relaunched a controversial programme that uses councils and homelessness charities to obtain personal data that could lead to the deportation of non-UK rough sleepers.They say documents obtained by Liberty Investigates, a journalism unit of the human rights organisation Liberty, reveal that two charities and six councils have signed up to the scheme since it was relaunched six months ago:It is a pretty low trick to treat vulnerable adults in this way as a means of getting government net immigration figures down.