The Public Accounts Committee is one of the most prestigious and important in the House of Commons. What justification is there for wasting time asking about flags when there are far more important matters that need probing?





I suppose we should be grateful that the new government bill that imposes prison sentences for attacking statues greater than those available for convicted rapists, does not also seek to outlaw flag burning.





In civil liberties terms, this is a dark and dangerous place the Conservative Party is taking us.

The recent controversy over government ministers displaying the union jack in the background on TV appearances, as well as the over-the-top £2.6 million briefing room, complete with four such flags behind the rostrum, is starting to get a bit much for some MPs.The Independent reports that in a discussion at a recent Public Accounts Committee meeting on the BBC's role as a representative of Britain on the world stage, freshman Tory MP, James Wild asked new director-general Tim Davie more than once why there were not any images of the union jack in his organisation's annual report:Given that the BBC is meant to represent the whole of the UK and that Wales is not represented in the Union Jack, there is clearly a case for Y Ddraig Goch to feature in these reports as well, but I digress. If we are now to measure our worth and that of organisations by the number of national flags they display, then we really have entered a parallel universe.