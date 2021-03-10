An over-reliance on consultants, with some paid more than £6,600 a day

A failure to be ready for the surge in demand for tests seen last September

Never meeting its target to turn around tests done face-to-face within 24 hours

Contact tracers only having enough work to fill half their time even when cases were rising

A splurge on rapid tests with no clear evidence they will help

Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier said it was hard to point to a "measurable difference" the test-and-trace system had made. "The promise on which this huge expense was justified - avoiding another lockdown - has been broken, twice," she said.Spending on testing and tracing amounted to £22bn in 2020-21 and another £15bn in 2021-22:As Dr Billy Palmer, of the Nuffield Trust think tank, says: