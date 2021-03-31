Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Did watchdog let the Met off the hook over Clapham Common policing?
Reading the reports on Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) review of the shocking scenes at Clapham Common when police physically restrained women paying tribute to the late Sarah Everard, one cannot help but question the scope of their inquiry.
As the BBC report, the watchdog said there was too little communication between officers at the event but their response, amid Covid restrictions, had been "measured". It called the media coverage a "public relations disaster" for police and added that "there was insufficient communication between police commanders about changing events on the ground".
More importantly, the HMICFRS concluded that the police were wrong in their reading of the law. Some protests can take place legally, even in areas under Tier 4 lockdown. They say the Met could have worked with Reclaim These Streets to manage a safe and respectful vigil, but they didn't because of "confusion" over the law.
In fact this is nonsense. Blaming the politicians for this confusion, as the report does, is actually a major cop-out. There was a court ruling the day before the vigil that made it crystal clear it was possible to hold a legally valid vigil with the co-operation of the police. The fact that senior management in the Met decided to press on regardless in suppressing a peaceful and properly stewarded action led to them putting their own officers into the firing line and left them facing the consequences of a disastrous policing operation.
It is for this reason that calls for the resignation of the Commissioner are absolutely valid. This was a situation that could have been avoided if she and her management team had been more flexible and facilitated a proper vigil. Nor does she improve her case by laying into 'armchair critics'.
The poor misunderstood Metropolitan Police Commissioner appears to have misunderstood the nature of 'policing by consent.' We may not be at the front line but we expect officers to respond sympathetically and appropriately when faced with difficult situations such as that at Clapham Common.
Meanwhile, another major report out today from No 10’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, has concluded that the UK should be seen as an international exemplar of racial equality, and has played down the impact of structural factors in ethnic disparities.
Given that Boris Johnson, who has released this report, called black Africans “picanninies,” Muslim women “letterboxes” and said the problem with Africa is that "we are not in charge any more,” I am sure I can be forgiven for not taking the commission's conclusions seriously.
