Saturday, March 27, 2021
An unnecessary slaughter
The Mirror reports campaigners have warned that another 140,000 badgers face being culled before the controversial scheme is halted:
A three-month public consultation paving the way to end the programme closed this week, with ministers and officials now studying responses.
The Badger Trust, which has always opposed the cull, fears tens of thousands more of the creatures will be killed before it finally finishes.
Its 17-page submission to the consultation, seen by the Mirror, says: “Over 140,000 badgers have already paid with their lives to cover for the appalling failures in Government policy and farming practice, and we believe current proposals will see a further 140,000 added to that total.
“We urge the Government to take this opportunity to change tack now, for the benefit of both badgers and cattle.”
Some 140,830 badgers have been culled since 2013 in a bid to curb the spread of tuberculosis in cows.
A total of 38,642 badgers were killed last autumn in the programme.
Badger Trust acting chief executive Dawn Varley said: “Whilst Badger Trust welcomes any suggestion of an end to badger cull licences, in the short term this proposal actually represents a continuation and expansion of culling in coming years.
“We estimate that the total kill figure since the start of culling in 2013 may reach around 280,000.
“This means the Government is only halfway through killing badgers.
“This figure represents almost 60% of an estimated badger population of 485,000.
“That is not, and will never be, acceptable to us. The killing needs to stop.”
Surely it is time to end this pointless and catastrophic slaughter now.
Surely it is time to end this pointless and catastrophic slaughter now.
