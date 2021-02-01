Monday, February 01, 2021
When is the referendum on new free trade area membership?
The Independent reports that the UK s formally applying to join a major free trade area including Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Apparently, the Department for International Trade believe that joining the CPTPP would cut tariffs on food, drink and cars and improve access to the markets of its members, such as Mexico, New Zealand and Vietnam. Other benefits are said to include easier travel between partnership countries and cheaper visas.
This is despite the fact that they are tens of thousands of miles away and that these countries represent only a fraction of the trade we have with the EU.
Given that the proposal is to become a member of an organisation that may well impose rules on our trading ability. surely it should be put to a referendum.
