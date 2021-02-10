



Any citizen, irrespective of their reasons, would be within their rights to photograph this demonstration without police interference. That is something that should be hammered home to all officers poicing these things.

Protesters held up signs saying “Close Napier now” and “Priti Patel There will be blood on your hands” after at least 120 men at the barracks tested positive for Covid-19. Six hours later, five police officers arrived at Mr Aitchison’s nearby home and arrested him, in front of his children, on suspicion of criminal damage:In my view this is a very serious overstepping of their authority by the police, and the Home Secretary should be taking a more active role in preventing future infringements. But let's not get carried away at the thought that journalists and broadcasters have different privileges to the rest of us.