Wednesday, February 10, 2021
UK Government allowing infringement of basic liberties
The Independent reports that Priti Patel has refused to criticise the arrest of a journalist for photographing a peaceful protest outside a controversial asylum centre, despite the case being dropped.
They say the home secretary was urged in the House of Commons to review police guidance following the detention of Andy Aitchison and agree that he “should have a clean record as he has committed no offence”. Instead, Ms Patel appeared to back the arrest – before claiming she could not comment further for legal reasons, even though the journalist will face no further action.
The arrest of Mr Aitchison, after he shared photos of the demonstration outside Napier military barracks in Kent, which now houses asylum seekers, sparked fears over press freedom. \
They say the home secretary was urged in the House of Commons to review police guidance following the detention of Andy Aitchison and agree that he “should have a clean record as he has committed no offence”. Instead, Ms Patel appeared to back the arrest – before claiming she could not comment further for legal reasons, even though the journalist will face no further action.
The arrest of Mr Aitchison, after he shared photos of the demonstration outside Napier military barracks in Kent, which now houses asylum seekers, sparked fears over press freedom. \
Protesters held up signs saying “Close Napier now” and “Priti Patel There will be blood on your hands” after at least 120 men at the barracks tested positive for Covid-19. Six hours later, five police officers arrived at Mr Aitchison’s nearby home and arrested him, in front of his children, on suspicion of criminal damage:
A media freedom alert was filed with the Council of Europe and submissions have been made to the UN special rapporteur on human rights over Mr Aitchison’s treatment.
During Home Office questions, the Conservative MP Damian Collins, who represents the constituency where Mr Aitchison lives, raised his case, highlighting how the photographer was “held for questioning for seven hours”.
“The police confiscated his mobile phone and photo camera card and last Friday the charges were dropped and case closed,” he said.
He asked Ms Patel to “agree there should be a review of the guidance given to the police before action like this is taken against accredited journalists” – and that Mr Aitchison had “committed no offence”
In reply, the home secretary said it was a matter for Kent Police, before claiming: “I'm afraid, at this stage, that's all I can say because an arrest has been made.”
Ducking the call for new guidance, she told Mr Collins: “I have no doubt that Kent Police will continue to keep all interested parties, including my right honourable friend, updated.”
“She does not seem to acknowledge the significance of my unlawful arrest. She seems to suggest that my arrest was in line with keeping the peace and protecting communities, which is obviously untrue as I was merely doing my job and documenting a peaceful protest,” he said.
“I am concerned that the wrongful arrest of journalists reporting on sensitive issues will continue. This seems to be a repetitive issue for many journalists, particularly photojournalists, and it has to stop.
“The freedom to report seems even more pertinent during a lockdown where people are unable to move about freely.”
In my view this is a very serious overstepping of their authority by the police, and the Home Secretary should be taking a more active role in preventing future infringements. But let's not get carried away at the thought that journalists and broadcasters have different privileges to the rest of us.
A media freedom alert was filed with the Council of Europe and submissions have been made to the UN special rapporteur on human rights over Mr Aitchison’s treatment.
During Home Office questions, the Conservative MP Damian Collins, who represents the constituency where Mr Aitchison lives, raised his case, highlighting how the photographer was “held for questioning for seven hours”.
“The police confiscated his mobile phone and photo camera card and last Friday the charges were dropped and case closed,” he said.
He asked Ms Patel to “agree there should be a review of the guidance given to the police before action like this is taken against accredited journalists” – and that Mr Aitchison had “committed no offence”
In reply, the home secretary said it was a matter for Kent Police, before claiming: “I'm afraid, at this stage, that's all I can say because an arrest has been made.”
Ducking the call for new guidance, she told Mr Collins: “I have no doubt that Kent Police will continue to keep all interested parties, including my right honourable friend, updated.”
“She does not seem to acknowledge the significance of my unlawful arrest. She seems to suggest that my arrest was in line with keeping the peace and protecting communities, which is obviously untrue as I was merely doing my job and documenting a peaceful protest,” he said.
“I am concerned that the wrongful arrest of journalists reporting on sensitive issues will continue. This seems to be a repetitive issue for many journalists, particularly photojournalists, and it has to stop.
“The freedom to report seems even more pertinent during a lockdown where people are unable to move about freely.”
In my view this is a very serious overstepping of their authority by the police, and the Home Secretary should be taking a more active role in preventing future infringements. But let's not get carried away at the thought that journalists and broadcasters have different privileges to the rest of us.
Any citizen, irrespective of their reasons, would be within their rights to photograph this demonstration without police interference. That is something that should be hammered home to all officers poicing these things.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home