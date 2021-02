Okay, just the Telegraph in this instance, but let's not think that any of the other media have got away with it. By-and-large most of the media in this country is completely out-of-touch with those areas further away from their comfort zone, least of all Wales.In this particular instance, Nation Cymru reports that the Telegraph has deleted a widely-mocked tweet on what it called the “re-introduction of the Welsh language”:Perhaps the newspaper's whole staff should spend a few months in Wales once the lockdown is over as part of a re-education project.