Sunday, February 07, 2021
The out-of-touch London-based media
Okay, just the Telegraph in this instance, but let's not think that any of the other media have got away with it. By-and-large most of the media in this country is completely out-of-touch with those areas further away from their comfort zone, least of all Wales.
In this particular instance, Nation Cymru reports that the Telegraph has deleted a widely-mocked tweet on what it called the “re-introduction of the Welsh language”:
The London-based right-wing newspaper had conducted a Twitter poll on if the so-called “re-introduction” was “hindering the independence movement”.
After a 1,096 votes, 96 per cent of respondents said that the idea was false, while 4 per cent said that it was true.
It was posted as part of a thread noting the fact that the YesCymru movement had grown 750 per cent in the last 12 month, and asking readers if they would back Welsh independence.
But Welsh speakers reacted with annoyance by noting that the language wasn’t being re-introduced as it had been spoken in Wales continuously for centuries.
“Re-introduction’?” journalist Garmon Ceiro asked. “It’s not a bloody captive panda.”
“Are you sure you don’t mean beavers?” comedian Tudur Owen tweeted. “Nope, they actually mean us. Holy shit!”
“Re-introduction?!” author Manon Steffan Ros asked. “It never went away!”
“It’s like they want the union to break up,” Richard Facey said. “Keep it up chaps.”
“If you want a lesson about why we should never place great emphasis on winning the estimation of the London press for what we do, this is it,” Non Gwenhwyfar wrote in Welsh.
“I’m confused,” journalist Elliw Gwawr wrote in Welsh. “Where have we been this whole time?”
Perhaps the newspaper's whole staff should spend a few months in Wales once the lockdown is over as part of a re-education project.
