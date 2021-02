It is still only just undr five weeks since we officially left the single market and still examples of red tape and barriers to business and free trade flood in via news streams and social media.The latest in the Independent , is a report that a leading British cheese company has said it can no longer sell barrels of cheese directly to consumers in the EU because of Brexit red tape – forcing it to consider setting up in France:Mr Spurrell thinks that the lack of an exemption from costly certificates for direct consumer sales was an oversight in Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade agreement, as negotiators rushed to seal the deal at the end of 2020.Meanwhile over at the Guardian it appears that it is DEFRA, who are being particularly difficult in their interpretation of the rules, to prevent a beekeeper from bringing 15 million bees into the UK. Patrick Murfet says he has been told they may be seized and burned because of post-Brexit laws.Since the end of the transition period, only queen bees can be imported into Great Britain, rather than colonies and packages of bees. However, confusion over whether bees can be brought in via Northern Ireland has caused a legal headache:Anybody would think the UK Government is actually trying to hasten the decline of bees and hasten the sort of ecological disaster that would arise as a result.