Today marks ten years since Larry the cat took up residence at 1o Downing Street, and there is still no cat flap available to him. Instead he has his own personal police officer to open the door whenever he wishes to leave or enter, as well as the attention of the world's media at all times of day and night.





As the Guardian says , Larry was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio since stalwart ratter Humphrey was retired in 1997:There is no doubt, it is Larry who is really running the country.