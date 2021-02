The EU'a faux pas over vaccines has brought home to the UK Government the previously unacknowledged contradictions in the Brexit deal, previously heralded as giving the UK full trading independence.The Independent reports that the prime minister on Wednesday threatened to invoke the protocol's Article 16 exit clause if it was the only way to ensure free flowing trade between the province and Great Britain:The paper adds that haulage firms have hiked prices by 12 per cent this week and hospitals, schools and prisons have warned of looming problems obtaining food supplies. But the situation is expected to get worse when the grace periods on supermarkets’ paperwork and processed foods end, in April and July respectively.This is obviously of concern to the government, but this is the same deal they negotiated and promoted as the best thing since sliced bread, including the border in the Irish Sea. Isn't it time they owned it.