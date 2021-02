The Liberal Democrats have been arguing for some time that immigration actually adds value to our economy, so it is good to see this study reported in the Independent , which has concluded that British towns with the most immigrants and highest levels of diversity tend to do far better economically than areas with little.The paper says that an analysis of local authorities in England and Wales shows a strong link "between rising prosperity and rising diversity" – with diverse areas doing better "almost regardless of which metric you use". It concludes that "growing diversity is an inevitable part of increasing prosperity – and, potentially, a contributor to it":It would be good to see politicians in other parties publicly recognising this instead of playing the popularist race card all the time.