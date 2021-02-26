Friday, February 26, 2021
Consistency is a rare quality for Brexiteer MPs
As the reality of Brexit strikes home, there is an increasing number of MPs who appear to be regretting what they voted for. Could it be that it wasnt just the electorate that was lied to, but these politicians were fooling themselves as well?
The Mirror reports that Tory Brexiteers have called on Boris Johnson to scrap part of his deal with Brussels - despite voting for it. They say that the European Research Group (ERG) are calling for a key plank of the Brexit agreement - known as the Northern Ireland Protocol - should be ditched as it had "profound and negative effect"
The protocol was drawn up to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's customs union for goods.
However the plan has caused disruption at Irish Sea ports due to the need for checks on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Those difficulties are expected to ramp up after April 1 when a grace period on red tape applied to imported supermarket goods ends.
Labour slammed the ERG for abandoning the Withdrawal Agreement that they voted for and accused them of stirring up further instability,
Of course many of us predicted this mess from the beginning. If only these Brexiteer MPs had listened.
