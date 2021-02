It is less than two months since we left the EU and all those pronises of frictionless trade and continued access to European markets get hollower by the day. The latest is a report in the Guardian , which reports on a very comprehensive survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).They have found that half of British exporters to the EU are facing difficulties with mounting Brexit red tape and border disruption after a month of the new rules, with 49% of UK-based exporters in a survey of 470 firms saying they have suffered problems with post-Brexit arrangements since the start of the year, in the light of higher costs due to extra border checks and paperwork.The BCC's report says UK companies are facing extra costs, delays in shipments to and from the continent, mountains of new paperwork and are often confused about whether particular rules apply to them or not:These are not teething problems, but an existential crisis brought about by the terms of the withdrawal agreement, as negotiated and heralded by the Prime Minister and his government.