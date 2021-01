Recent revelations as to how the Crown Prosecution Service has handled rape allegations are both shocking and shameful. As the Guardian reports , CPS prosecutors were urged in training sessions in 2017 to put a “touch on the tiller” and take a more risk-averse approach to prosecuting rape by weeding “the weak cases out of the system”. The CPS has consistently denied any change in approach.Despite this denial, reports of rape have increased by almost a third in the four years to March 2020. However, the number of rape prosecutions has more than halved, falling 60% to the lowest figure on record, in the same time period. The paper says that in November 2019, the CPS admitted it had a “level of ambition” to reach a 60% conviction rate in rape cases in 2016. They told the Law Society Gazette, which first reported the story, that they dropped the policy two years later, as it may give prosecutors a “perverse incentive” to prosecute fewer, less complicated, cases. Rape prosecutions have dropped every year since 2016-17 and are now at an annual record low.Now, a legal challenge to how the crime is charged and prosecuted begins in the court of appeal on Tuesday, amid growing concerns about the treatment of serious sexual crimes in England and Wales:There needs to be some accountability for the way that rape allegations have been treated by the CPS. Let's hope that the court of appeal can provide it.