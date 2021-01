For five years now, those of us opposed to Brexit have been arguing that it will hit ordinary people in their pockets, and each time we have been labelled as scaremongerers and worse. It gives me no satisfaction therefore to point out that this particular prediction has come true.The Independent reports that Britain’s online shoppers have expressed their dismay after been hit with unexpectedly high post-Brexit charges on items ordered from countries in the EU.The paper explains that consumers have been asked to pay up to one-third extra in customs duties, VAT and additional delivery charges once they arrive in the UK. And of course the reverse is true for goods sold by British companies in Europe:And how does the government react, the environment minister tells us we will get used to it!