The one constant in the whole Brexit charade is how its adherents have managed to redefine irony. Thus, today we get the farcical spectacle of British businesses that export to the continent being encouraged by government trade advisers to set up separate companies inside the EU in order to get around extra charges, paperwork and taxes resulting from Brexit.According to the Observer , in an extraordinary, but not unexpected twist to the Brexit saga, UK small businesses are being told by advisers working for the Department for International Trade (DIT) that the best way to circumvent border issues and VAT problems that have been piling up since 1 January is to register new firms within the EU single market, from where they can distribute their goods far more freely:Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that the cost of a £12 bottle of wine in UK shops could rise by up to £1.50 a bottle because of the extra bureaucracy and charges affecting imports.So much for taking back control in an independent, free-trading nation.