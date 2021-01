In one of those parallel universes where government ministers can be forced to keep their word, the then environment minister, Michael Gove, speaking on behalf of the government , stood up in front of the National Farmers’ Union annual conference and promised British food standards will not be lowered “in pursuit of trade deals”.That was in February 2019, when Gove also vowed to minimise the risk that food producers will be left at “competitive disadvantage” in the face of cheaper imports that are below EU standards He was seeking to quell fears that the UK will allow the importation of chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef, to facilitate a trade deal with the USA. A year truly is a long time in politics.Yesterday, MPs voted yet again to make sure Parliament remains powerless to stop chlorine chicken, hormone fed beef and other crap food imports from swamping the UK. As the Guardian reports , the House of Lords put forward amendments to the trade bill that would have required future trade agreements to be scrutinised by parliament, with a view to ensuring standards are retained, but the key amendment fell on Tuesday night by 353 votes to 277:So much for Parliament taking back control.