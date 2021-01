With climate change supposedly high on the UK's agenda one would have hoped that they could have gone the extra mile to break some age-old traditions in the pursuit of fewer carbon emissions, however that does not appear to be the case.The Independent reports that ministers have announced the damaging practice of burning grouse moor peatlands will be partially banned in England, but many environmentalists do not believe this measure goes far enough:This is a failure of regulation. There is no justification for setting fires on carbon-rich peatland:It is time this government got serious about climate change.