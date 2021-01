Anybody who thought leaving the EU would cut bureaucracy for businesses must surely have been disabused of that notion by now. The latest Brexit fiasco is reported in the today's Independent . THey say that ministers have admitted up to 142,000 tonnes of food could be wasted over the next six months because of Brexit border disruption:And, as this omnishambles continues, Ministers are still planning to proceed with their Festival of Brexit, despite being in the middle of a pandemic and a red-tape shitstorm. Talk about being out of touch.