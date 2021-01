The quiet of January trade combined with more direct routes being found between Ireland and the European mainland have mitigated the impact of Brexit, but that does not mean that businesses are feeling the effects nor that things are not going to get worse.As the Observer reports , leading business groups are urging Ministers to go back to the negotiating table to sort out the “baffling” array of post-Brexit rules and regulations that now threaten much of the UK’s export trade to the EU.The paper says there is mounting anger among UK firms at cross-border friction they were told would not exist. As a result, British manufacturing and trade organisations met Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove in an emergency session on Thursday to discuss problems resulting from the deal struck by Boris Johnson with the EU before Christmas.They add that although the prime minister had hailed what he claimed was a “zero-tariff” and “zero-quotas” deal that would allow free and simple access to the single market. Less than a month on, Britain’s EU departure appears to be anything but pain-free:Stephen Phipson, the chief executive of the manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, is especially damning. He said much still needed to be negotiated between the UK and EU:The paper also quotes Sam Lowe, a senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, who said there were problems that could grow over coming weeks and months:So yet another Boris Johnson megashambles, undermining our economy and causing chaos wherever he goes.