Following on from my post yesterday, there is an interesting article in the Financial Times from a few days ago in which Robert Shrimsley speculates on what Brexit means for then future of Ireland.As he says, this year marks Northern Ireland’s centenary, but, given the effects of Brexit, few are betting on there being a 125th birthday:However, as he points out there is no majority in Northern Ireland for reeunification, nor is there likely to be one for some time. In fact there are very string ties in the province towards mainland Britain. So it's just as well the nationalists have the DUP as their secret weapon:The current leadership of the DUP are retrenching, provoking tensions rather than easing them, alienating the non-aligned and the younger, more moderate Protestants. They are making a united Ireland more, not less likely and will continue to do so unless they amend their strategy and tactics.