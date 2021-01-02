Saturday, January 02, 2021
Another year, another broken promise
We should be getting used to this Tory government breaking its promises by now, but the letdowns and betrayals continue to flow out of Whitehall.
The latest is reported in the Independent and relates to Ministers failing jobless young people by falling far short of a promise to recruit 30,000 new apprentices to the civil service.
The paper quotes a senior Conservative, who said the government had failed to make achieving the pledge “a priority” – and criticised an attempt to blame the embarrassing shortfall on Covid-19, in fact, the target was set four years ago.
Only 16,155 apprentices had been recruited by the time the pandemic struck in March. So much for Whitehall “leading by example”. The Independent adds that the missed target follows the failure to sign up 3 million apprentices across the economy between 2017 and 2020, with only around 2.2 million recruited.
As Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of Prospect, says: “The failure of the government to meet its own apprenticeships target is symptomatic of a wider malaise at the heart of government.” The 'occasional warm words from the government' he refers to are not good enough.
