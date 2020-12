if we are not yet up to the wire on completing a post-Brexit deal with the EU then we must surely be only days away from it, sp what exactly is Boris Johnson's government playing at?Well according to the Independent the Prime Minister is seeking to disrupt the talks further by pressing ahead with new legislation to overwrite the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson earlier this year:Whatever is going on at Westminster, it bears no resemblence to good government nor to people having the best interests of the UK at heart. Johnson and his cronies are acting like lemmings heading for a cliff edge.