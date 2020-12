Having been sold the idea of leaving the EU on the basis that we will be able to cut the red tape of an out-of-touch and unaccountable Brussels bureaucracy, those who voted for this nonsense may be shocked to discover that any post-Brexit deal with the EU will subject us to rules and regulations we will have no say over, and that no matter what deal is struck (or even if no deal is agreed), UK businesses will become overwhelmed with additional red tape.As the Independent reports , the man in charge of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs has warned that British businesses face an “administrative burden” cost of £7.5bn a year in filling out customs paperwork after the Brexit transition period:Another fine mess Boris Johnson and his buddies have got us into.