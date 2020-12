As it happens the headline to this post can be read literally, as according to the Independent , the EU has secured the ability to shut off gas and electricity supplies if the UK tries to seize control of disputed fish stocks in future.The paper quotes the Institute for Government, who believe that this sanction – which would hike prices and possibly trigger blackouts – makes a mockery of the prime minister’s claim to have “taken control” of British waters in his trade agreement:So not only has the Prime Minister broken the promises he made to fishermen in the agreement but he has signed away any hope of recovering the position for them in the future. Nice one, Johnson.